Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar among highest tax-paying cricketers, check full list

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar among highest tax-paying cricketers, check full list

Former India captain Virat Kohli emerged as the highest tax-paying cricketer as per the latest Fortune India report with the amount being as high as INR 66 crore. MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar were among other names in the top five which also included Hardik Pandya on the list.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Published on: September 05, 2024 13:14 IST
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during toss of RCB vs CSK clash in
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during toss of RCB vs CSK clash in IPL 2021

Former India captain and one of the most popular cricketers in the world Virat Kohli was named as the highest tax-paying cricketer as far as the Indian team is concerned. Kohli, who is a brand in himself, is not only a current cricketer for India and in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but also add to that his several brand deals and endorsements which make him one of the highest-earning sportspersons in the world. Kohli paid INR 66 crore as tax for the financial year 2023-24.

"Virat Kohli emerged as the highest taxpayer from the country among sportspersons for the previous financial year, which ended on March 31, 2024. The star batter paid Rs 66 crore as taxes in the financial year," a Fortune India report stated.

Legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni is second on the list. Dhoni may have retired from international cricket but he is still the face of IPL and his popularity is enough to generate the buzz among sponsors and advertisers, who are ready to get him on board at the drop of a hat.

"MS Dhoni, who has taken a backseat from cricket and is now seen only during the IPL, is second among the cricketers in the list. The wicketkeeper-batter, who enjoys a huge fanbase and has multiple endorsement deals, paid Rs 38 crore as tax in FY2024," it further added.

Surprisingly two retired Indian cricketers are on the list with Sachin Tendulkar in third place and former captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on fourth. Tendulkar paid an amount as high as INR 28 crore for the financial year in taxes while Sourav Ganguly paid INR 23 crore.

Related Stories
'If I didn't play another game...': Ben Stokes opens up on his white-ball future for England

'If I didn't play another game...': Ben Stokes opens up on his white-ball future for England

Shimron Hetmyer breaks world record, becomes first batter in T20s to achieve extraordinary feat

Shimron Hetmyer breaks world record, becomes first batter in T20s to achieve extraordinary feat

'Will it be easy...?': Ishan Kishan shares first post after being ruled out of Duleep Trophy opener

'Will it be easy...?': Ishan Kishan shares first post after being ruled out of Duleep Trophy opener

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, the two current Indian stars, made up the top six Indian cricketers to pay the highest taxes. While Pandya paid INR 13 crore, Pant paid INR 10 crore in taxes.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement