Virat Kohli moves past Ricky Ponting in all-time ODI list, eyes Sachin Tendulkar’s spot Ace India batter Virat Kohli moved past the legendary Ricky Ponting in elite list, the 36-year-old needed 13 runs to move into second place in the list.

The first game for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 has been a memorable one for ace India batter Virat Kohli. After becoming the player with the joint most catches for India in ODIs. Kohli has now moved past former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting and has become the all-time second highest run getter in ICC ODI events.

The 36-year-old needed 13 runs to move past Ponting, and with his 22-run knock against Bangladesh in the second innings, he has become the second highest run scorer on the list. It is interesting to note that Ricky Ponting had occupied second place in the list as he had scored 2336 runs in ICC ODI events in the 60 innings that he played in throughout his career.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli just took 50 innings to move past Ponting’s tally. Interestingly, the 36-year-old is just behind former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who had scored 2719 runs in 58 innings in the ICC ODI events throughout his career.

As for the game between India and Bangladesh, the Rohit Sharma-led side managed to limit their opponents quite a lot in Dubai. The clash began with Bangladesh coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side opened their innings with Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar departing early. Furthermore, after the top order’s failure to go big, the performances of Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy saw Bangladesh post a total of 228 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for India, Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings with five wickets to his name. Harshit Rana took three wickets with Axar Patel striking twice as well.

Most runs in ICC ODI events:

1. Sachin Tendulkar: 2719 runs in 58 innings

2. Virat Kohli: 2346 runs in 50 innings

3. Ricky Ponting: 2336 runs in 60 innings

4. Kumar Sangakkara: 2215 runs in 56 innings

5. Rohit Sharma: 2097 runs in 39 innings