Virat Kohli makes heartwarming plea to RCB fans ahead of IPL 2025 season Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli took centre stage and asked the fans to show some love for the new skipper Rajat Patidar ahead of the IPL 2025.

The stage is set for the 18th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). The new season of the IPL kicks off with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Many eyes would be set upon RCB as the new season of the IPL approaches.

Still in hunt of their first IPL title, RCB have come very close on several occasions but have never managed to get their hands on the prestigious trophy. With the new season right around the corner, RCB will have a new skipper with them in the form of Rajat Patidar.

The franchise announced Patidar as their captain a few weeks ago after they let go of Faf du Plessis before the mega auction in 2025. With the new season approaching, as has been the tradition for many years now, RCB organised an unbox event, and at the same event, star batter Virat Kohli took centre stage and made a heartwarming plea to the RCB fans.

Kohli asked the fans to show the same amount of love to Rajat Patidar as they did with him. The 36-year-old went on to heap praise on the new skipper, stating that he is the right man to lead the franchise in a positive direction.

"The guy who is going to come next, is the guy who is going to lead you for a long time. Give him all the love you can. He is an amazing talent, a great player we have all seen that but he's got a great head on his shoulders. He'll do a great job for this amazing franchise and take the team forward. He's got everything that is required," Kohli said at the event.

It is worth noting that RCB roped in the likes of Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and many more stars in their squad ahead of the IPL 2025, and after a string of subpar seasons, the side will hope to give it their all and get their hands on the IPL title.