Virat Kohli makes cheeky statement on potential T20I return for Olympics 2028 Virat Kohli announced his T20I retirement after helping India win the T20 World Cup 2024. On a lighter note, Kohli said he could consider a return for the Olympic Games. Cricket will make its return to the Olympics after being played in 1900.

Virat Kohli made a cheeky statement about a potential return to T20Is following his retirement from the format. Kohli, who bid adieu to the shortest international format, said on a lighter note that he could consider returning to the format in the 2028 Olympic Games.

Cricket is making its return to the Olympics after 128 years, as Los Angeles will host the sport in 2028 in T20I format. Kohli has retired from T20Is after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup with India.

He said, on a lighter note, that he will consider a return if India make it to the final. "I don't know. Maybe if we are playing for gold medal, that is much taken for one game, get a medal. Come back home. No, but I think it is a great thing and to be Olympic champions would be a absolutely magnificent feeling," Kohli said on the sidelines of the Kohli said on the sidelines of Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit.

Kohli is not very active on social media these days. The Indian star also spoke on the query. "The Kind of attention you get & the kind of traction you receive when you put something out there on a platform is quite unbelievable to be honest - it's quite intense - hence, I don't engage in posts a lot these days. A lot of people are not happy about that but that is something that I have consciously tried to do," he said.

Kohli also spoke about his plans post-retirement. "I actually don't know what I will be doing post retirement. Recently I asked a team-mate the same question & got the same reply - Yeah but maybe a lot of traveling," he said.

The Indian star endured a tough tour of Australia. He made 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75 with one century. Kohli highlighted that the previous Border-Gavaskar series in Australia might have been his last tour Down Under.

"I might not have another Australia tour in me, so I am at peace with whatever happened in the past," he said.