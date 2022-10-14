Saturday, October 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli maintains highest fitness standards in Team India, know details

Virat Kohli maintains highest fitness standards in Team India, know details

According to an insider, Kohli never in the past year needed to check in at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence for injury or fitness-related issues.

Aachal Maniyar Edited By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2022 23:47 IST
Harshal Patel and Virat Kohli
Image Source : AP Harshal Patel and Virat Kohli

Highlights

  • Kohli is more fit as compared to his fellow players by distance
  • The report prepared by BCCI CEO Hemang Amin details the work done at the NCA in last season
  • Kohli never in the past year needed to check in at NCA for injury or fitness-related issues

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest athletes in the world. In terms of fitness, he is compared to star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and NBA superstar LeBron James. After Kohli arrived in international cricket, the fitness level of all the cricketers of Team India improved. However, Kohli is more fit as compared to his fellow players by distance. A testimony to that is a BCCI report which revealed that at least 23 centrally-contracted Indian cricketers, except the former skipper, required a visit to NCA for rehabilitation in the 2021-22 season for some or other injury.

The report prepared by BCCI CEO Hemang Amin details the work done at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in the last season.

"A total of 96 complex injuries to 70 players were treated by the NCA medical team during this period," according to the report.

Following were the groups in which the 70 players were divided:

  • Senior India team: 23 players
  • India A/Targeted: 25 players
  • India U-19: 1 player
  • Senior Women's team: 7 players
  • States: 14

The 23 centrally contracted players included skipper Rohit Sharma (hamstring), his deputy KL Rahul (post hernia surgery), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshear Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Wriddhiman Saha.

According to an insider, Kohli never in the past year needed to check in at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence for injury or fitness-related issues.

"To be fair, a lot of these injuries were on-field. Some were unlucky with fractures (Surya). Some had multiple issues at different times.

"But you have to give it to Kohli's fitness that he has managed himself so well that he never had any hamstring or muscle-related injuries, primarily because of the kind of fitness work he does throughout the year," a BCCI source said.

Related Stories
PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's special record, registers name in elite club

PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's special record, registers name in elite club

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's childhood pictures go viral, duo seen wearing similar shirts

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's childhood pictures go viral, duo seen wearing similar shirts

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: A fan spent whopping INR 23000 to get a selfie with Virat Kohli

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: A fan spent whopping INR 23000 to get a selfie with Virat Kohli

T20 World Cup 2022: From Yuvraj's six sixes to Dhoni's magical run-out, reliving India's top moments

T20 World Cup 2022: From Yuvraj's six sixes to Dhoni's magical run-out, reliving India's top moments

To add a bit of context, the several players who required rehab were 10 years younger than Kohli and had extended periods of various types of injury lay-offs.

The list included youngsters like Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Karthik Tyagi, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar.

In 2018, Kohli developed back-related (herniated disc) problem which prevented him from playing County cricket for Surrey but since then he has managed it well and is still the fittest senior Indian player in the park.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News