Virat Kohli leads wishes Anil Kumble on legendary former spinner's 50th birthday

Published on: October 17, 2020 14:29 IST
The cricket fraternity is wishing former Indian spinner Anil Kumble on his 50th birthday.
Legendary former Indian spinner Anil Kumble is celebrating his 50th birthday today, and the cricket fraternity is taking to social media platforms to wish him. 

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who also led the Indian tean under the coaching of Anil Kumble, took to Twitter to wish the former spinner. "Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day," wrote Kohli.

Kumble had stepped down from his position as head coach in less than a year, following "misunderstandings" with the captain, according to his statement on his social media profiles. 

"I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the Head Coach," Kumble had written. 

"I was surprised since I have always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on."

In October 2019, Kumble was appointed as Head Coach and Director of Cricket Operations of Kings XI Punjab.

Here's how other cricketers wished him:

 

