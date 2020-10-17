Virat Kohli leads wishes Anil Kumble on legendary former spinner's 50th birthday

Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli led wishes for former Indian spinner Anil Kumble on his 50th birthday.

Legendary former Indian spinner Anil Kumble is celebrating his 50th birthday today, and the cricket fraternity is taking to social media platforms to wish him.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who also led the Indian tean under the coaching of Anil Kumble, took to Twitter to wish the former spinner. "Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day," wrote Kohli.

Kumble had stepped down from his position as head coach in less than a year, following "misunderstandings" with the captain, according to his statement on his social media profiles.

Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2020

"I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the Head Coach," Kumble had written.

"I was surprised since I have always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on."

In October 2019, Kumble was appointed as Head Coach and Director of Cricket Operations of Kings XI Punjab.

Here's how other cricketers wished him:

Officially I had 136 Intern'tnl wickets, but unofficially had one which was costliest,when I asked @anilkumble1074 bhai to not do tuktuk to offspinner & score his century quickly and he got out on 87. Sorry Anil Bhai, but congratulations on the half century today. Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/WB3Tie73HD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

From 10 wickets in an innings to playing with head wrapped up in bandage, a very happy birthday to the greatest match winner India has ever had! @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/eNOnEId54y — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 17, 2020

Wishing a prosperous birthday to one of the greatest bowlers @anilkumble1074 . What a legend, for always leading the way in cricket. Have a great one! pic.twitter.com/nRcWYNXzQC — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 17, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day to a man who taught us to never give up no matter what. Wish you a wonderful birthday and a glorious year ahead @anilkumble1074 . pic.twitter.com/b3x4urFCgD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2020

To someone who motivated me when I needed to hear it the most - Happy Birthday jumbo @anilkumble1074 🎂 your contribution towards Indian cricket and more so towards nurturing the youngsters has been priceless. Sending you all my love and good wishes on your half century ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EkLKky0OFZ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 17, 2020

Happy Birthday Anil. Wishing you the very best for all your future endeavours. Hope to catch up soon. pic.twitter.com/qD617E0TBx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 17, 2020

