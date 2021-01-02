Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity in wishes for Sourav Ganguly's speedy recovery post-hospitalization

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he suffered a blackout at his home and complained of chest pain.

Indian captain Virat Kohli led the cricket fraternity in wishing Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery after the BCCI President was hospitalized following complaints of chest pain.

The 48-year-old former India captain complained of dizziness and then suffered the blackout just after he had returned from gym. He was immediately rushed to city's Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99."

Harbhajan Singh, who was a key member of the Indian team under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly, also wished the BCCI president a quick recovery. "Dada @SGanguly99 Get well soon," he wrote.

The BCCI, meanwhile, wrote, "Here's wishing the BCCI President @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery." They quoted BCCI secretary's Jay Shah's tweet, who informed that Ganguly is currently "stable."

The ICC wrote, "Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery!"

Ajinkya Rahane, who is currently leading the Indian Test team in the absence of Virat Kohli, wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99. Praying that you get well soon."