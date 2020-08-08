Saturday, August 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity in wishing Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma on roka ceremony

Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity in wishing Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma on roka ceremony

Indian captain Virat Kohli led wishes for Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanahsree Verma on their roka ceremony.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2020 17:54 IST
yuzvendra chahal, dhanashree verma, yuzvendra chahal instagram, dhanashree verma instagram, yuzvendr
Image Source : @YUZI_CHAHAL23/GETTY IMAGES

Indian captain Virat Kohli led wishes for Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanahsree Verma on their roka ceremony.

Indian captain Virat Kohli led the cricketing fraternity in wishing Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, as the leg-spinner shared the pictures from their roka ceremony on Saturday.

Chahal and Dhanashree took to their official social media to share the pictures, with caption, "We said 'Yes' along with our families #rokaceremony."

Related Stories

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who also leads Chahal in IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, wrote, "Congratulations to you both god bless." 

India Tv - Virat Kohli wishes Yuzvendra Chahal.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Virat Kohli wishes Yuzvendra Chahal.

Suresh Raina, meanwhile, commented, "@yuzi_chahal23 congratulations." India's flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul wrote "Congratulations to both of you." 

India Tv - Wishes for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Wishes for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hardik Pandya, who was recently blessed with a baby boy, wrote, "Congrats bro, Happy for both of you." England women's cricketer Danni Wyatt, meanwhile, commented, "Congrats yuzziio."

India Tv - Wishes for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Wishes for Yuzvendra Chahal.

India's other star cricketers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Siraj and Jayant Yadav also sent wishes to the couple.

The Indian cricketers are set to return to action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which will be staged in the United Arab Emirates between September 19-November 10.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X