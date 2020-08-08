Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity in wishing Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma on roka ceremony

Image Source : @YUZI_CHAHAL23/GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli led wishes for Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanahsree Verma on their roka ceremony.

Indian captain Virat Kohli led the cricketing fraternity in wishing Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, as the leg-spinner shared the pictures from their roka ceremony on Saturday.

Chahal and Dhanashree took to their official social media to share the pictures, with caption, "We said 'Yes' along with our families #rokaceremony."

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who also leads Chahal in IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, wrote, "Congratulations to you both god bless."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli wishes Yuzvendra Chahal.

Suresh Raina, meanwhile, commented, "@yuzi_chahal23 congratulations." India's flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul wrote "Congratulations to both of you."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Wishes for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hardik Pandya, who was recently blessed with a baby boy, wrote, "Congrats bro, Happy for both of you." England women's cricketer Danni Wyatt, meanwhile, commented, "Congrats yuzziio."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Wishes for Yuzvendra Chahal.

India's other star cricketers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Siraj and Jayant Yadav also sent wishes to the couple.

The Indian cricketers are set to return to action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which will be staged in the United Arab Emirates between September 19-November 10.

