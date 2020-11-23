Virat Kohli leads birthday wishes for Navdeep Saini as India pacer turns 28

Image Source : BCCI Indian pacer Navdeep Saini is celebrating his 28th birthday today.

Indian captain Virat Kohli led wishes for pacer Navdeep Saini on his 28th birthday. Saini, who made his debut for Indian team in 2019 against West Indies. He has since appeared in five ODIs and 10 T20Is so far, and emerged as one of the mainstays in India's limited-overs squad.

Saini has taken 13 wickets in ODIs, while he has five dismissals to his name in the shortest format of the game. Saini enjoyed an impressive T20I debut in August 2019 against West Indies, where he ended with figures of 4-0-17-3 in Lauderhill.

Saini is also included in the side's Test squad for the upcoming four-match series against Australia, which begins on December 17 Down Under.

Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli wrote, "Many happy returns of the day @navdeepsaini96. Wishing you success and a wonderful year ahead."

Virat Kohli is also the captain of Saini's Indian Premier League franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

India's flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, wrote, Wishing you the best birthday @navdeepsaini96! Lots of luck and love your way."

"Happy birthday once again @navdeepsaini96. Little Cupcake to celebrate the big day. No cake smash this time," BCCI wrote, as they posted a picture from Saini's birthday celebration.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha also wishes Saini on Twitter.