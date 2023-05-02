Virat Kohli's latest Instagram story goes viral amidst brawl with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is making the headlines since the match between RCB and LSG ended on Monday. He was involved in a heated altercation first with Naveen-ul-Haq and then was seen having an animated chat with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. Things did look ugly in the middle and all the three involved were fined by the match referee after the match. While Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees, Naveen-ul-Haq had to give away his 50% match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

Multiple videos of incidents happened on the field have gone viral and now Virat Kohli's latest Instagram story is hogging the limelight where he seems to be indirectly taking a dig at naysayers giving their opinion on the matter without knowing the truth. The former RCB skipper has posted a quote that reads, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

Here's his Instagram story:

Several theories are coming out of what happened on the field between Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq that irked Gautam Gambhir who seemed to be extremely angry. Perhaps, things don't seem to be great between Naveen and Kohli as the Afghanistan cricketer even refused to speak to the latter when KL Rahul insisted him to do so after the match. Moreover, Kohli was pretty much animated throughout the game as RCB were defending a low total of 126 runs and they did it successfully to win the match by 18 runs in the end.

As far as performance with the bat is concerned, Kohli was one of the better batters scoring 31 runs off 30 deliveries on a slow pitch. Perhaps, he was one of the only three batters to reach double figures for RCB in their innings. Faf du Plessis was the top scorer mustering 44 runs and he won the Player of the Match award for the same as well.

