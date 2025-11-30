Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav stun South Africa in Ranchi; Breetzke-Jansen's late effort goes in vain India bounced back in Ranchi as Kohli’s 135 and a 136-run stand with Rohit, powered them to 349. Rana, Arshdeep and Kuldeep derailed South Africa’s chase despite resistance from Breetzke and Jansen. India sealed a 17-run win to go 1–0 up in the series.

Ranchi:

India entered the ODI leg of the South Africa tour burdened by criticism and expectation. A 2–0 drubbing in the Test series had left the team searching for direction, while the futures of long-serving pillars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had become the subject of intense debate. In Ranchi, however, the senior duo responded in the most authoritative fashion, stitching together a 136-run stand that decisively shifted the tone of the tour.

With regular captain Shubman Gill sidelined by a neck injury, Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped in to open alongside Rohit but departed for 18, leaving India vulnerable in the early overs. What followed was a masterclass in control and temperament from Rohit and Kohli. Rohit began cautiously before shifting gears, striking three sixes on his way to 57 and overtaking Shahid Afridi for the most sixes in ODI history. His dismissal did little to disrupt India’s momentum, as Kohli assumed full command of the innings.

The former captain produced a vintage display, accelerating seamlessly even as wickets fell around him. His 135 off 120 balls, laden with authority, brought up his 83rd international century and triggered a cascade of personal milestones. Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar for the most centuries in a single format and overtook Ricky Ponting for the most sixes by a No. 3 batter in international cricket. By the time he walked off to a roaring Ranchi crowd, India were firmly positioned for a substantial total.

Defiant knocks but not enough as SA suffer defeat

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja carried the innings home with composure, propelling India to 349 in the first innings. When it came to the chase, South Africa’s reply quickly faltered as Harshit Rana removed Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock in rapid succession, and Arshdeep Singh added the wicket of Aiden Markram. Dewald Brevis had earlier contributed 37, but the chase appeared to be slipping out of reach.

Then came a defiant partnership between Matthew Breetzke and Marco Jansen, whose 97-run stand briefly revived South Africa’s hopes. Breetzke’s 72 and Jansen’s 70 brought the visitors back into the contest before Kuldeep Yadav’s pivotal over removed both batters, breaking the resistance when it mattered most.

South Africa continued to swing hard, but without the structure to sustain the chase, the innings unravelled. India closed out a convincing victory by 17 runs, to take a 1–0 lead in the three-match series and, with it, reclaim control of the narrative surrounding their campaign.