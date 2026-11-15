Virat Kohli joins unwanted list with yet another early dismissal against New Zealand in fifth ODI

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides met at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 15th, and the clash saw New Zealand come in to bowl first after winning the toss, hoping to play some good cricket.

The clash saw the Indian team get off to a subpar start to the first innings. Rohit Sharma departed on a score of seven runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 18 runs. Furthermore, Virat Kohli amassed five runs to his name in seven deliveries, as the Indian team’s top-order collapsed.

With Kohli getting out cheaply once more, Kohli joined an unwanted list in the process. It is worth noting that this was the joint most times that Kohli has been dismissed for a single-digit score in an ODI series.

Kohli was dismissed in single digits thrice in the World Cup 2011, thrice in the Pakistan tour of India back in 2012/13, and thrice in the ODI series in Australia back in 2014/15.

Most dismissals for single digit scores for Kohli in an ODI series

3 - World Cup 2011

3 - Pakistan in India, 2012/13

3 - Carlton Mid ODI Tri-Series, 2014/15 in Australia

3 - India in New Zealand, 2026

India post 209 runs in the first innings

Speaking of the game between India and New Zealand, the Indian team opened its innings with Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad coming out to bat. Rohit Sharma departed on a score of seven runs with Gaikwad scoring 18 runs to his name.

Furthermore, things went from bad to worse for India as Virat Kohli departed on a score of five runs as well. Additionally, Shreyas Iyer added 22 runs on the board as India’s top-order collapsed.

Axar Patel came out to bat and provided some stability as he scored 46 runs, with Ishan Kishan scoring 46 runs to his name as well. Naman Dhir added 14 runs to his name as India posted a total of 209 runs to its name in the first innings.

As for New Zealand, Mitchell Santner and Jacob Duffy were the highest wicket-takers with three wickets to their names. Matthew Fisher took two wickets, with Blair Tickner and Michael Bracewell striking once each.

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