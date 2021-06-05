Virat Kohli is only getting better with age, he wants to see India win inaugural WTC: Brett Lee

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India skipper Virat Kohli

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee has heaped praise on Virat Kohli, describing the Indian skipper as a player with a 'great mindset' and 'great cricket brain'.

Kohli, arguably the best batsman of the modern era, has gathered 7490 runs in 91 Tests and 12,169 runs in 254 ODIs. With 70 international hundreds under his belt, he's only behind ex-Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting (71) and Indian great Sachin Tendulkar (100) on the list.

“When you look at the recent greats, it is hard to look past Virat Kohli. What an incredible record he has got. He is only getting better with age. He has got a great mindset, a great cricket brain as well,” Lee said when asked who his favourite Test batter is in an interview with ICC.

"Kohli, he is such a dynamic player, such a great influencer for the team, world-class batter. We know that that's a given. But I think that with his emphasis on how important Test cricket is to him, and his team, and his nation, it is going to weigh in very heavily on him and that will improve his performance," Lee added.

"We know that Kohli steps up on the big occasions. And, as you mentioned, he wants to see his side be the first winners of the ICC World Test Championship. It means a lot to him.

"And I think that will be the talk. Once everything is said and done, once the preparations are done, when they arrive there when the quarantine is done, just before they walk out, I think that will be the last comment - Let us enjoy it but let us become the first side to ever to win this ICC World Test Championship," Lee, who represented Australia in 76 Tests and 221 ODIs, said.

Kohli will be in action as India take on New Zealand in the much-awaited World Test Championship final from June 18th. Following the summit clash, the Indian team will take on hosts England for a five-Test series which starts in August.

The 32-year-old Kohli will be touring England for the third time after 2014 and 2018. In a virtual presser, Kohli was asked whether he finds changes in his mindset from his last two stints in England.

"If in 2014, you would have told me that in 2021 I'm going to play the WTC final, I would have had a tough time believing that. I have stopped looking at series as ultimate tasks or goals. It's about leading the team in the right way.

"I don't think the mindset has changed at all. The mindset was always to go out there and perform. I only see it (the previous tours) as an evolution of my position in the team," said Kohli.