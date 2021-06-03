Virat Kohli is one of the best, I feel proud when people compare me with such big player: Babar Azam

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam and Virat Kohli

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has played down comparisons with Virat Kohli, drawing attention to the difference in batting styles of both the stars.

Babar, in fact, doesn't feel any pressure when fans compare him with his Indian counterpart. The 26-year-old, who has quickly climbed up the ranks in world cricket, said that he feels proud when being compared to Kohli.

"Virat Kohli is one of the best players in the world. He has performed everywhere and in big matches. When people compare us, I don’t feel pressure, I feel proud because they are comparing me with such a big player," Babar told the Khaleej Times.

"Personally, I don’t think there should be a comparison, but people do that and I feel happy. So my aim is to perform the way he does and help my team win matches and make Pakistan proud. Look, we are different players. I have my style of playing and he has his style. So I try to perform to the best of my ability," he further said.

Babar, in April, ended Kohli's long reign at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings as he became the top-ranked batter. He became only the fourth from his country to attain the position.

The prolific batter credited his three tons against West Indies behind gaining confidence and staging a career turnaround.

"Thanks to Allah for the respect I have earned in cricket. It’s a matter of great pride that my name is now being taken alongside such big players. As I have said, scoring those three centuries (against the West Indies) was the turning point. My confidence level was very high after that. But my mindset has remained the same. I play every match as if it’s my last match," said Babar.

"I have learned a lot by talking to the great players. No one can be perfect, and you want to learn every day. Thanks to Allah and the blessings from the people that my name is being mentioned alongside such big players.

"I will try to maintain this. I have to remain focused and fit to maintain this level of consistency.