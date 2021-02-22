Virat Kohli is aggressive on field but polite in selection meetings, says former selector

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli's Team India has created its own identity of a fearless team that never backs down even under immense pressure. Such has been the aura of Kohli as a leader, who always likes to be charged up and aggressive on the field, one can't help but think if this habbit of Team India rubbed off from the Delhi boy itself.

However, once off the field, Kohli could be as cool as a cucumber and a polite person to talk to. At least that's what former Indian spinner and selector Sarandeep Singh feels, who on numerous occasions had the luxury to be a guest of Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

"Whenever Virat comes, team meetings used to go on for 1, 1.5 hours. Virat is a good listener. I don't know what people think about him," Sarandeep Singh told Sportskeeda.

"If you see him in the matches, he's always charged up while batting and fielding. So it seems like he's always hot and arrogant, and doesn't listen to anyone. But no, he's as down-to-earth as he seems aggressive on the field. In selection meetings, he was so polite. He always used to listen to everyone and then finally come to a decision," he added.

"At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife will serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He's very down-to-earth and strong-willed," he further said.

"On the field, he needs to be that way because he's the captain. He's the one who'll handle the pressure on the ground and make decisions in the heat of the moment," he signed off.