Virat Kohli injury update: Will star batter return to Playing XI for 2nd ODI? India coach Kotak reveals

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli missed the first ODI of the three-match series against England in Nagpur on February 7 due to a swollen knee. Kohli trained with the Indian team on the eve of the series opener at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium and was also seen warming up with a strapped knee a little before the match. However, as it turned out, the former Indian skipper missed the opening ODI.

Ahead of the second ODI, India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has revealed that Kohli is fit to play and has trained with the team. "Virat Kohli is fit to play. He has come for practice and is good to go," Kotak told media on the eve of the second game.

Who will make way for Virat Kohli?

Meanwhile, the batting coach didn't state who will make way for Kohli in the Playing XI. "It is captain (Rohit Sharma) and coach's (Gautam Gambhir) call. I can't answer this," Kotak replied.

If Kohli returns, one among Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to make way for him. The common thought had Kohli been available to play for the first match was that Jaiswal would be on the sidelines with vice-captain Shubman Gill opening alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

Shreyas Iyer's form in the middle-order made his case strong to be an automatic choice in the Playing XI, which might have meant Jaiswal would be sitting out. However, it came as a surprise when Shreyas revealed he wasn't in the Playing XI initially and played only when Kohli picked up the knee issue.

“So funny story. I was watching a movie last night, I thought I could extend my night, but then I got a call from the skipper saying that you play because Virat has gotten a swollen knee. Then I hurried back to my room, and went off to sleep straightway,” Shreyas said after the first ODI.

India won the first ODI without much of an issue. They were asked to chase a mediocre total of 249 and they did with ease with four wickets in hand. The hosts are 1-0 up in the series and will now look to seal the series in the second contest on February 9 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.