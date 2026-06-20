Virat Kohli injury update: Positive news on India talisman ahead of England ODI series

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli's return to the ODIs might not be too long away as the Indian talisman seems to be in line for the England series. Kohli is recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered during the Indian Premier League 2026 final, which forced him to miss the ODI series against Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) on June 22 for further evaluation of his hamstring recovery, ESPNCricinfo reported. The India icon would be assessed at the CoE ahead of the ODI series against England, which will be played from July 14 to 19.

Kohli progressing well: Report

Meanwhile, as per a report in India Today, Kohli is progressing well with his hamstring issue, which sounds like more positive news for his return. "Virat Kohli is progressing well following the right hamstring injury sustained in the IPL. He was assessed by the CoE team in London and handed over the programme to continue in the initial phase of rehab," a source said as quoted by the website. "He will report to the CoE on 22nd June 2026 for re-evaluation, further planning and subsequent clearance," the source added.

What did Agarkar say on Kohli

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar recently spoke about Kohli, hinting that he might be back for the England ODIs. This came when Jaiswal was named Kohli's replacement for the Afghanistan ODIs. "With Virat at this point, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the [IPL] finals. We don't know the timelines yet. But it looks like he might be fit for that England one-day series. It's not a definitive answer, so don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet," Agarkar had said during the press conference.

Kohli has been a star performer for India. He has hit 616 runs in the last seven ODI innings with three centuries and two half tons. He smashed five back-to-back fifty-plus scores across three ODI series against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. If he returns for the England series, it will be a big shot in the arm for India.

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