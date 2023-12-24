IND vs SA: Virat Kohli inches away from breaking legendary wicket-keeper's world record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli.

IND vs SA: India's iconic batter Virat Kohli is having a year to remember in 2023. The former Indian captain has scored 7 centuries in the ongoing year with still a crucial game coming up for the Men in Blue. India are on the South African shores to do what no other Indian team has done so far in multiple attempts. While Australia has been conquered twice, South Africa remains the final frontier for the Blues.

With an eye on the prize, Kohli would be looking to make his mark with the bat as he can jolt any opposition with his game. He has more reasons to make his bat talk as he is inches away from a world record. The Indian maestro is eyeing to break a Sri Lankan legend's world record in India's first Test against the Proteas.

Kohli aims to break Kumar Sangakkara's world record

Kohli is looking to break Kumar Sangakkar's world record of scoring over 2000 runs in International cricket most times in a calendar year. The Indian legend has hit 2000-plus runs six times across formats and is currently joint with Sangakkara in this record list.

Kohli has hit over 2000 runs in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Notably, Sangakkara has hit over 2000 runs in all three formats in 2004, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Currently, Kohli has hit 1934 runs in 2023 and is just 66 runs short of the world record.

Players to score 2000 runs most times in International cricket

Kumar Sangakkara – 6

Virat Kohli – 6

Mahela Jayawardene – 5

Sachin Tendulkar – 5

Jacques Kallis – 4

Kohli has a healthy experience of playing against South Africa too. He has played 14 Tests against the Proteas since 2013 and is the highest run scorer among active cricketers in the Tests between these two teams. Kohli has hit 1236 runs vs South Africa in Tests and is heads and shoulders above the second-best Ajinkya Rahane, who has 884 runs.

