Virat Kohli inaugurates new West Delhi Cricket Academy branch at DPS RK Puram | Watch

New Delhi:

Star India batter Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most influential players in world cricket. Widely revered as one of the greatest batters of all time, Kohli is once again tearing it up in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

After helping his side defeat Delhi Capitals in the 39th game of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Kohli was captured at the inauguration ceremony of a new West Delhi Cricket Academy branch at DPS RK Puram the day after the game. His childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, was also present with him at the venue.

In the clip that is making the rounds all over social media, Kohli was captured inaugurating the new academy and even addressed the students, inspiring them with his words and talking to them about his own personal experiences that have helped him grow.

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Kohli urged the students to pursue their dreams

Furthermore, Kohli thanked the students and the organisers for inviting him and addressed the students and urged them to stay after their dream.

"Thank you for having me. I'm not used to speaking in schools, so this is going to be a bit awkward for me because I moved away from the school setup long ago for cricket, and that's what I'm going to talk about. I understand the environment of a school. I've been through the same process and stage that all you kids are a part of right now. And I can just share from my own experience how my focus and priority changed very early on in my life," Kohli was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I chose sport very early on in my life, but that came from a very honest place. I was very sure that I wanted to go ahead and pursue cricket, and I had to be honest with myself, my family, and also my teachers to convey to them that this is the path I want to take," he added.

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