Virat Kohli in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Which teams will India superstar face? Know Delhi's schedule

India superstar Virat Kohli is set to play in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi that starts from December 24. DDCA President Rohan Jaitley confirmed the development while also mentioning that he might not feature in the entire tournament. For the unversed, Kohli is currently playing in the ODI series against South Africa and will take the field on Wednesday, December 3, in the second game of the three-match series.

Notably, Kohli will be available for the entire league stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy from December 24 as the ODI series against South Africa concludes on December 6. His next assignment for India is against New Zealand from January 11. Each team will play a total of 7 matches in the league during the domestic 50-over tournament, but it is still unclear whether Kohli will feature in all of them.

Delhi are scheduled to play all their matches in Bengaluru (five matches at Alur and two at Chinnaswamy Stadium).

Here's Delhi's schedule for the Vijay Hazare Trophy

December 24 - Delhi vs Andhra

December 26 - Delhi vs Gujarat

December 29 - Delhi vs Saurashtra

December 31 - Delhi vs Odisha

January 3 - Delhi vs Services

January 6 - Delhi vs Railways

January 8 - Delhi vs Haryana

Why has Virat Kohli agreed to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Virat Kohli recently struck his 52nd century in the ODI format and has already amassed 14390 runs in the format after playing 306 matches. But then why is he playing domestic cricket? The reason for the same is that the BCCI has made it mandatory for contracted India players to feature in domestic cricket. Moreover, Kohli is only a one-format player now, having retired from Tests and T20Is and teams generally don't play many ODIs these days.

In fact, Team India, for now, are scheduled to play an ODI in July 2026 after the New Zealand series that concludes on January 18.

