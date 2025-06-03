Virat Kohli in tears, hugs AB de Villiers after maiden IPL title: WATCH Emotional Virat Kohli hugs AB de Villiers as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by six runs to win their maiden IPL title. Later, Virat shared de Villiers' impact in the RCB team and wants him to be in the podium when RCB lift the trophy.

Ahmedabad :

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally won their maiden IPL title after 18 years. Over the years, they have struggled and suffered but finally, both batting and bowling units stepped up to win the trophy, beating Punjab Kings by six wickets. Meanwhile, after the game, star cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted in tears and went on to hug AB de Villiers, who has played a vital part in making RCB one of the most popular franchises in the history of the tournament.

After the game, Kohli talked about de Villiers’ contribution to RCB and reminded that he has won the most number of Player of the Match awards in the tournament’s history.

“What ABD has done for the franchise is tremendous. Told him 'this win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us'. He's been the POTM most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. Tells you the impact he's had on the league, team and me. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the cup,” Kohli said after the match.

Batting first, RCB started well in the powerplay but failed to get going. Kohli was struggling to get going and eventually got dismissed after scoring 43 runs off 35 balls. However, the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd managed to finish well, helping RCB post 190 runs in the first innings.

In the second innings, RCB bowlers had a gun day in the middle. The likes of Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya had a phenomenal time in the middle, helping PBKS win the match by six runs. It was after the game, when Kohli broke down to tears. In the post-match, he along with de Villiers and Chris Gayle, ended the prophecy, saying ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’.