Virat Kohli hits snake charmer celebration after Glenn Phillips' dismissal in IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Watch Virat Kohli danced like a snake charmer after Shreyas Iyer completed the catch to dismiss Glenn Phillips in the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara. The moment immediately went viral on the social media and many compared it with the Nagin dance.

Vadodara:

Star India batter was spotted celebrating like a snake charmer after Shreyas Iyer completed a catch to dismiss Glenn Phillips in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled a slower one and Phillips fell to the trap while attempting to play a drive. Stationed at point, Shreyas completed a simple catch to dismiss Phillips for 19 and soon after that, the camera panned towards Kohli, who hit the celebration that went viral on social media.

Kohli, with his gesture, immediately pointed out the reason behind his celebration. He went straight to Shreyas and broke into laughter. It was arguably because the ball was moving in the air and despite so, Shreyas maintained his balance and completed the catch.

New Zealand lose wickets at regular intervals

New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls handed a steady start to the visitors before they departed for 56 and 62 runs, respectively. Soon after their dismissals, the Kiwis lost wickets at regular intervals. From 117/1, they moved to 198/5, which might come back to haunt them later on. Barring Daryl Mitchell, who went on to score a half-century, none of the middle order batters failed to make the most of the opportunity.

The visitors missed the service of Kane Williamson as they needed someone who could guide the team in the middle phase. Mitchell played some good cricket, but he lacked a partner who could help him accelerate and put pressure on the Indian team. Their strike rate was a bit concerning and that is something the team would hope to improve in the next match.

For India, Harshit Rana was the star performer with the ball, as he claimed two wickets. Meanwhile, New Zealand would hope to finish well in the remaining 10 overs to post well above 300 in the first ODI.