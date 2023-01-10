Virat Kohli hits 73rd international century, fans fail to keep calm and lavish praises

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli smashed his first century of the year in the 1st ODI of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. He hit his 73rd international hundred and his 4th ODI ton off just 80 balls.

Virat's fans across the world failed to keep calm and shared their love in the form of wonderful messages on their social media handles.

Interestingly, Kohli registered his previous ODI century exactly two months ago in December. Virat Kohli's performance in previous 5 ODIs:

IND vs SL (10th January 2023) - 113 runs

IND vs BAN (10th December 2022) - 113 runs

IND vs BAN (7th December 2022) - 5 runs

IND vs BAN (4th December 2022) - 9 runs

IND vs ENG (17th July 2022) - 17 runs

​Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first. India set a target of 374 runs.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

