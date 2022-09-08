Virat Kohli sets social media on fire after 71st international 100 in Asia Cup clash against AFG

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli got to his 100 after 2 years 9 months and 16 days.

Virat Kohli finally reached to his 71st international hundred and his 1st T20I hundred after 2 years 9 months and 16 days. Dubai witnessed history as the former Indian captain went all guns blazing against the teams' final clash of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan.

The last time, Virat made a century was back in the year 2019 against Bangladesh. Showing his intent from the beginning of the match, Virat hammered Afghanistan's bowling attack and made his first T20I century. It is also the first ever century by a cricketer in the T20I format of Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli's form has been in focus for a long time now. He was going through a lean patch and was criticized for not scoring a century for more than 1000 days. However, in the Super 4 stage match, Kohli's innings silenced the critics in style.

The 33-year-old Kohli remained unbeaten after scoring 122 off 61 balls. He smashed 12 boundaries and six sixes. He dedicated the ton to his wife Anushka Sharma and his daughter Vamika. In the same match, KL Rahul scored a brilliant fifty off 36 balls. However, he was dismissed by Farid Ahmad at a score of 62.

Earlier in the match, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl.

Full squads -

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

