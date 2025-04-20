Virat Kohli highlights IPL 2025 auction was 'very good' for RCB after win over PBKS in Mullanpur Virat Kohli highlighted that the IPL 2025 mega auction was a very good one for them as they got a team that they wanted. RCB have won all five of their matches away from home this season and are in top four of the IPL 2025 points table.

Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to another win in the Indian Premier League 2025. Chasing 158 against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Kohli slammed 73 from 54 balls to help RCB win their fifth match of the season.

Kohli has now hit four fifty-plus scores this season with 73 being his highest so far. RCB have an unbeaten record away from home in IPL 2025, with five wins in as many games. They have lost only at home, losing three out of three at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who won the Player of the Match for his knock against PBKS, highlighted that the RCB think tank did a good job at the auction table. "It was a very good auction for us, we got a good team. These guys were composed (after the auction)," Kohli said after the seven-wicket win over PBKS.

He added that the players are playing their roles well. "Guys like David, Jitesh, Patidar, the roles they are playing. It's coming off nicely. Also Romario coming in for us today. Livingstone's also there. That was missing over the last seasons. Guys can keep counter-attacking, the guys are hungry. You can see that intensity on the field as they are diving around. That is really pleasing to see. When you play like that, your chances of winning are better," he added.

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match, his 19th of the Indian cash-rich league, as he now sits tied with Rohit Sharma on third in the list of cricketers to win most Player of the Match Awards in IPL. Meanwhile, Kohli felt that Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a quick-fire 61 from 35 balls, should have won the honour.

"I wanted to accelerate more. I thought Dev made a difference today, this award should go to him, I don't know why they have given it to me. I try to stay there, holding one end up and try to accelerate later. There always is a temptation to keep going in the same way," he added.

Kohli feels that getting a win under the belt was important and is relieved to get the two points under his belt. "Very important game for us. 2 points can make a massive difference in terms of qualification. We have played some amazing cricket away from home. When you go from eight to ten (points), it makes a massive difference in the points table. The mindset has to be to get 2 points in every game," Kohli added.