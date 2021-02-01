Virat Kohli has lot of contribution in India's series win in Australia, says Ramiz Raja

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli.

Doubts have been raised over Virat Kohli's leadership abilities every now and then, with names like Ajinkya Rahane, led India to Test series win in Australia, and Rohit Sharma as his replacements.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja, however, doesn't seem to agree with such thoughts and credits Kohli for playing a big role in creating a team with aggression that fired to win against all odds Down Under, which included historic win over Australia at their bastion Gabba in 32 years.

To jog reader's memory, Kohli could only participate in one of the four Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar series before he went on a paternity leave with Rahane stepping up to take over the captaincy duty.

"I really like Virat Kohli because he has lifted everyone in the system and has provided an aggression. He has a lot of contribution in this team, Raja said while speaking on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz with Waheed Khan.

The 58-year-old cricketer-turned commentator also praised Rahane for have that calming effect on team especially afer Adelaide Test debacle when India were bowled out for a humiliating 36.

"At the time, India needed Ajinkya Rahane because there was a need to bring a calmness within the team after getting all out for 36 in Adelaide. He really handled it well," Raja said.

However, he gave most of the credit to coach Ravi Shastri for keeping the morale of the team high after the first Test.

""I give the most credit to coach Ravi Shastri because brain trust comes under pressure after getting all out for 36.

"To lift up the team at that time, and when superstars are also not available, still creating an environment in the dressing room that we are not less than any teams, and then also explaining the situation to the players, is not easy. The new players that came also performed really well," he added.