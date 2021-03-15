Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya lead wishes as Jasprit Bumrah marries sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASPRIT BUMRAH Jasprit Bumrah marries sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan

Twitter and Instagram were flooded with congratulatory messages as Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah married sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday. From Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya to former cricketers, all have wished and congratulated Bumrah.

Bumrah had earlier taken to Instagram to share images from the marriage ceremony and captioned it, “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana."

"Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan. Best wishes for a wonderful life together!," tweeted ICC.

"Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness," tweeted BCCI.

Bumrah had been released from the Indian squad on personal reasons ahead of the fourth Test against England, and was not named in the T20I series as well. He is unlikely to return for the ODI contest as well.

Bumrah will be back in action for IPL 2021 where he will be part of the season opener - Mumbai Indians up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chenna on April 9.