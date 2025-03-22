Virat Kohli grooves with Shah Rukh Khan in IPL 2025 opening ceremony, dances on Jhoome jo Pathan: WATCH Star India batter Virat Kohli danced alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the opening ceremony of the IPL 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Star India batter Virat Kohli danced alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. The duo danced on the famous song ‘Jhoome jo Pathan’ at Eden Gardens and the video of the same went viral on the social media. Ahead of that flamboyant KKR batter Rinku Singh too showed his moves on the song “Lutt Putt Gaya’.

Both Kohli and Rinku had a small chat with the Bollywood actor during the opening ceremony. During which, Shah Rukh asked Virat if the next generation, the bold generation would have a faster approach towards the game or if his generation, the gold generation still got what it takes to take the team over the line.

“The bold generation is coming very strongly but the old generation is still here. Ready to make an impact, still ready to play the game and hopefully keep creating more memories for all these lovely fans for years to come,” Virat said.

More to Follow..