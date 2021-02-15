'Virat Kohli greatest batter in game now'; Kevin Pietersen and Matt Prior in awe of Indian skipper

Image Source : BCCI Indian skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot as England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes looks on in Chennai on Monday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli exuded class of the optimum level on Monday morning when the 32-year-old batsman scored his 28 Test fifty to propel Indian past 200 in the second innings of India-England Test match in Chennai, subsequently taking India's lead close to the 400-run mark.

At the time of writing this report, Kohli (60 not out) stitched an unbeaten 104-run stand with R Ashwin (52*) while notching seven boundaries in a classic knock that stretched over 71 deliveries and continuing on a surface that didn't make batting any easier.

Such persistency attracted rave reviews from former England cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Matt Prior, who just can't get enough of Kohli's batting.

"He’s the greatest batter in the game of cricket playing right now - @imVkohli! England didn’t pick their best team so can’t complain. Missing Jimmy, BIG TIME!" the 40-year-old retired cricketer tweeted.

Meanwhile Prior tweeted that it's possible to score runs on this wicket only if one can bat like Kohli.