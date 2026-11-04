Virat Kohli grabs one-handed stunner, celebrates with Diwali gesture in first ODI vs New Zealand: WATCH

Auckland:

Virat Kohli's spectacular effort at second slip grabbed the headlines in the opening of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. After grabbing a one-handed stunner to dismiss Nathan Smith, the former captain celebrated with an animated bow-and-arrow gesture.

The incident happened in the 29th over of the first innings when Nathan attempted to play Anshul Kamboj but could only manage an edge behind the wicket. Kohli, who was stationed at second slip, reacted quickly as he dived towards his right to complete a low catch just above the ground. He looked delighted upon completing the catch and eventually celebrated with the special gesture ahead of Diwali.

Later in the innings, Kohli followed it up with a playful gesture associated with professional wrestler John Cena, moving his hand across his face to imitate the popular 'you can't see me' routine.

New Zealand post 185 in first innings

New Zealand had a rough outing with the bat. Indian pacers were ruthless throughout the match and didn’t allow the hosts to dictate the proceedings. Anshul Kamboj and Arshdeep Singh were sensational in the opening spells and India managed to carry on with the momentum. Tim Seifert ended up as Kiwis’ leading run-scorer, adding 38 runs. In the meantime, six of New Zealand batters scored in single digits.

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, who enjoyed a successful T20I series, were once again sailing the boat for the hosts in the middle overs, but the duo failed to carry on with the momentum. They departed for 28 and 30 runs, respectively. In the meantime, Arshdeep Singh finished with four wickets in the match. Kamboj bowled the joint-most economical spell for India in ODIs in the last 10 years, having conceded 22 runs in 10 overs and also picking up two wickets. Gurnoor Brar, in the meantime, claimed three.

At one point, New Zealand seemed to be posting a target below 150 runs, but Blair Tickner played a charismatic knock of 34 runs off 23 balls, helping the team post 185 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma scored a six-ball duck, but Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli stabilised India's innings after the early dismissal.

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