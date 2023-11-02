Virat Kohli goes past Rohit Sharma in huge World Cup record, only behind Sachin Tendulkar now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

Team India locked horns against Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ongoing World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After losing the toss, India lost Rohit Sharma in the very first over but then Virat Kohli coming out to bat shifted all the focus. With Sachin Tendulkar in attendance, it was a perfect occasion for him to level the former's record of most centuries in ODI cricket.

Moreover, luck favoured Kohli too at the start as Dushmantha Chameera dropped him off his own bowling. After early hiccups, the 34-year-old played some exquisite strokes and looked set to breach the three-figure mark this time around after missing out against England. However, it wasn't to be as Dilshan Madhushanka dismissed Kohli on 88 to break a million hearts in the country.

While Kohli missed out on a well-deserved record ton, he broke several other records during his knock. One of them was going past Rohit Sharma in the list of most 50+ scores in World Cup history. This was Kohli's 13th fifty-plus score as he went past his skipper Rohit who has 12 such scores in his World Cup career thus far.

Most 50+ scores in World Cup history

Players 50+ scores Sachin Tendulkar 21 Virat Kohli 13 Rohit Sharma 12 Shakib Al Hasan 12 Kumar Sangakkara 12

Among other records, Virat Kohli also levelled with Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most 50+ scores in ODI cricket. He has now crossed the 50-run mark a staggering 118 times in the 50-over format. Even here, Sachin Tendulkar is on top with 145 such scores while Ricky Ponting is at the fourth position with 112 fifty-plus scores in his ODI career.

Most 50+ scores in ODI cricket

Players 50+ scores Sachin Tendulkar 145 Virat Kohli 118 Kumar Sangakkara 118 Ricky Ponting 112 Jacques Kallis 103

