Virat Kohli gives an update on RCB skipper Faf du Plessis fitness

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been missing their captain Faf du Plessis and his athleticism on the field in last two matches. Perhaps, he will be again playing as Impact Player for the third consecutive game against KKR on Wednesday. Virat Kohli will continue to lead the team and in this aspect, RCB have certainly not missed Du Plessis. However, his presence on the field certainly gives the team a calming influence. For the unversed, Faf du Plessis is nursing a rib injury and hence, hasn't played in the last two games as a captain.

Meanwhile, Kohli provided an update on Du Plessis fitness at the toss and stated that he might return to lead the team in the next game. "Faf will be playing the impact role again. Hopefully he'll be back leading from the next game," he said after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. With RCB bowling first in front of their home crowd, it remains to be seen which player is subbed out for Faf du Plessis who will open the innings in the chase.

RCB's designated skipper might not have led the team in the last few games but is a proud owner of the Orange Cap this season. He has so far amassed 405 runs in seven matches and is way ahead of the second placed Devon Conway who has scored 314 runs. As for Kohli, he stated that he is enjoying leading the team again.

"Decided to bowl first. No brainer. Evening game at Chinnaswamy, we've chased well here. It was unexpected but nothing I'm not used to (stand-in captaincy). It's been fun so far because of the way the team has been playing," he said.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

