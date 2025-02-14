Friday, February 14, 2025
     
Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to former RCB teammate's son

Star India batter Virat Kohli came forward and gifted a signed jersey to former RCB teammate Kevin Pietersen's son. The latter took to his social media to share a picture of the jersey.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar New Delhi Published : Feb 14, 2025 11:13 IST, Updated : Feb 14, 2025 11:13 IST
Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen

Star India batter Virat Kohli recently sent a signed jersey to former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen's son, Dylan. The former cricketer was part of the broadcasting team for the recently concluded India-England series, and it is safe to say that he left India with a truckload of memories and several viral moments. 

It is also worth noting that Pietersen shares a deep camaraderie with Virat Kohli from their playing days, and after Kohli sent the signed jersey to the English legend's son, he took to social media to share a picture of the same as well. 

“Got home and gave @dylanpietersenphotography a gift from @virat.kohli and it goes straight on! Fits like a glove. Thanks, buddy!" wrote Pietersen on Instagram.

It is interesting to note that Pietersen was on commentary duties for the series between India and England. He shared his opinion on several topics, and many even went viral. India demolished England, defeating them 4-1 in the T20I series and sweeping them in ODIs. Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri claimed that England did not train enough for the series against India, and replying to that, Pietersen was livid, expressing his disdain over the side's training habits. 

“I’m sorry, but I am absolutely gobsmacked that England did not have ONE team practice session since losing the 1st ODI and losing the T20 series. How can this be? Seriously, how? I believe Joe Root was the only player to have a net this series, post Nagpur," Pietersen wrote on X.

“There isn’t a single sportsman on this planet who can honestly say, that they’d improve without practicing whilst they’re getting beaten. There also cannot be one player in that England side that can sit on the plane leaving India and saying to themselves, they did everything they can to try help England win," he added.

