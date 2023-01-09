Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SL 1st ODI: Why Sri Lanka could become Virat Kohli's favourite ODI opponent? I Know More

The dust is yet to settle on the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka as the home side emerged victorious against Sri Lanka in a narrow 2-1 series win. However, now the sights are set on the ODI series which kickstarts on Tuesday (January 10) as former India captain Virat Kohli looks all set to return to the fold as he will take guards against Sri Lanka, his second-favourite opponent in the ODI setup. The ODI series will be the first time in 2023 then Virat dons Team India’s numbers and will be hoping to start on a positive note.

Virat’s favourite opponent?

As things stand, the 34-year-old has an impressive tally against Sri Lanka, having scored 2220 runs against them in the ODI format. In 47 matches against the Lankan, Lions Virat has been impressive with the tally of runs that are achieved in 47 matches. In those matches, he scored eight hundreds and 11 fifties. Virat averages a staggering 60 against the noisy neighbours and has a strike rate in 90’s which again makes him a deadly customer for the opponents.

Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka in ODIs

Matches – 47

Runs – 2220

Hundreds – 8

Fifties – 11

Average – 60.00

Strike Rate – 90.61

Best Score – 139*

Who is Virat’s current favourite opponent?

Currently, Virat has scored more runs in the ODI format against West Indies than Tuesday’s opponent. This makes Sri Lanka his second-favourite opponent, but that could change if he scores 42 more runs. Currently, Virat has 2261 runs in 42 ODI matches against the West Indies with a strike rate of 66.50. Interestingly, Sri Lanka are also second on the list for most hundreds scored by the Delhi-born batter as he has nine tons against West Indies and 11 fifties.

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. While Virat Kohli is set to make his return to the ODI set-up, the series will also the return of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to the team, with the latter returning after a long-term injury issue.

