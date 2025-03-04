Virat Kohli falls short of historic century, Sourav Ganguly's record remains untouched in cricket history Star India batter Virat Kohli made 84 runs against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final. He fell 16 runs short of a phenomenal century, which could have helped him become only the second cricketer to achieve a unique record.

Star India batter Virat Kohli had a phenomenal outing against Australia in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025. Chasing 265 runs in Dubai, the Men in Blue were reduced to 43/2 and with that, they needed a strong partnership to turn things around and put the pressure back on Australia. That’s when Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stitched a 91-run partnership to revive India’s hope and shift the momentum.

Notably, Iyer couldn’t prolong his innings, as the 30-year-old departed for 45 runs. Nevertheless, Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking and made 84 runs as India won the match by four wickets. Towards the fag end, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya played valuable knocks of 42* and 28 runs respectively to help the team win with 11 balls remaining.

Meanwhile, Kohli could have become the second cricketer in history to score a century in an ODI World Cup semi-final and Champions Trophy semi-final. In the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, the star India batter scored 117 runs and completed his 50th century in the format, one more than his childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar, who was present in the stands.

He was close to notch a century in the semi-final against Australia but unfortunately, fell 16 runs short. In an attempt to clear the ropes, the 36-year-old hit one straight to Ben Dwarshuis, who was stationed in the long-on region. Kohli otherwise was very calm and hit only five boundaries during his innings but he arguably picked the wrong delivery for a six as Adam Zampa ultimately had the last laugh.

The Delhi-born however was adjudged Player of the Match for his terrific knock under pressure. His form will be crucial for the team on the night of the final, which will be played on March 9 at Dubai International Stadium.