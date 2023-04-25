Virat Kohli may get slammed with ban if RCB continue to maintain slow over-rate

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli in action during RCB vs RR match

Royal Challengers Bangalore maintained a slow over rate for the second time in the 2023 edition of IPL against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli and the entire team were slammed with a fine for the offence under the IPL’s Code of Conduct. If the team continues to do so for even one more match it will have severe repercussions.

In the match against RR which RCB won by seven runs, Kohli was fined Rs 24 lakh and each member of the playing XI, including the impact substitute, was fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser for maintaining a slow-over rate for the second time. Earlier, the regular captain Faf du Plessis too was penalized with an amount of Rs 12 lakh for the same offence in the match against Lucknow Super Giants

RCB have their match scheduled for April 26, Wednesday against Kolkata Knight Riders. The team will want to end their bowling within the allotted time of 90 minutes, including 5 minutes of two strategic time-outs. If they fail to do so then the captain will face a ban for one match and a fine of Rs 30 lakh. This rule will be applicable to Kohli or regular captain du Plessis, whoever will be leading the team in the game.

What are the rules of slow-over rate in IPL 2023?

Talking about the rules of slow-over rate, if a bowling team is not able to complete their 20 overs within the stipulated time, then it means that they have broken this rule. In IPL, teams have 90 minutes to bowl 20 overs. This includes 85 minutes of playing time and two strategic time-outs of 150 seconds each with five-minute slots. However, the timings of DRS and injuries are not included.

If a team takes more than 90 minutes to bowl 20 overs in an IPL match, their captain is fined Rs 12 lakh. For breaking this rule for the second time, the captain has to pay Rs 24 lakh as a fine. Along with this, the remaining 10 players of the entire team are also fined this time. They have to pay Rs 6 lakh or 25% of their match fee. Any captain, who commits this mistake for the third time, has to pay a fine of Rs 30 lakh in addition to a one-match ban. The remaining 10 players are fined Rs 12 lakh or 50% of the match fee, whichever is lower.

