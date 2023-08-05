Virat Kohli faces backlash across social media platforms after boarding chartered flight to return to India

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAT KOHLI/ INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is copping plenty of backlash across several social media platforms for boarding a chartered flight to return to India after he participated in India's tour of the West Indies and the United States.

Chartered flights are infamous for their massive carbon footprint and the way it contributes to overall environmental pollution. Environment activists and experts often point out the adverse impact of chartered flights and how their unchecked usage can be a major threat to the environment. If data from the NGO Transport & Environment is to be believed then a single private jet emits close to two metric tons of Carbon dioxide (CO2).

In the recent few years, Virat has urged his fans and the public, in general, to not burst firecrackers on the Hindu festival of Diwali to safeguard the environment and keep it as pollution free as possible. Hence, after the Indian batting stalwart posted pictures of him enjoying his flight by taking to Instagram, netizens brutally trolled him highlighting his double standards on matters concerning the protection of the environment.

Global Air Charter Services arranged the chartered flight that Virat took to come back to India. The 34-year-old batter thanked Global Air Charter for his flying experience.

Reacting to Virat's choice to board a chartered flight to India, a Twitter user tweeted, "Double standards at its best. Pollution happens if we light firecrackers but air filtration takes place when Virat Kohli takes private flight.

Nothing new here. Celebrities and their hypocrisy.

Virat scored a half-century (76) and a century (121) in the two opportunities that he got to bat during the Test series in the Caribbean. He was a part of the ODI series but couldn't get to bat in the first game at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown and was subsequently rested in the other two ODIs.

