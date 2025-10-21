Virat Kohli eyes historic records in Adelaide as India look to bounce back in 2nd ODI against Australia Virat Kohli has a great record in Australia and despite picing up a rare duck in the first ODI, the batting maestro would be raring to go in the second clash at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli is eyeing a few historic records at the venue.

New Delhi:

Indian star batter Virat Kohli bagged his first-ever duck in ODI cricket in Australia during the first clash against the Aussies at the Perth Stadium on October 19. Kohli was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for an eight-ball duck after slicing a drive to backward point in Perth.

Kohli enjoys a brilliant record in Australia, having scored 1327 runs at an average of 49.14 Down Under but a rare blip would be giving him more reasons to bounce back strong in the second ODI, which will take place on October 23 in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, Kohli will be having some records in his sights when he takes the field for the second ODI against the Aussies at the Adelaide Oval.

Kohli 25 runs away from major feat

Kohli needs just 25 runs to become the first-ever visiting player to score 1000 runs at the Adelaide Oval in international cricket. The batting maestro currently has 975 runs in 17 innings at the venue at an average of 65. The next best visiting player, in terms of runs scored is Brian Lara, who had made 940 runs in 15 innings.

Most international runs by visiting player at Adelaide Oval:

1 - Virat Kohli: 975 runs in 17 innings

2 - Brian Lara: 940 runs in 15 innings

3 - Viv Richards: 905 runs in 19 innings

4 - Gordon Greenidge: 674 runs in 15 innings

5 - Desmond Haynes: 625 runs in 21 innings

Kohli needs to score century to break world record

Meanwhile, if the former India skipper manages to score a hundred in Adelaide, he will break a huge world record, while registering another major milestone.

Kohli has two ODI centuries at the venue and if he scores one more in India's next clash, he will own the record for most ODI tons by anyone at Adelaide Oval. This also includes Australian players and all the other in the world.

The 36-year-old has five centuries at the venue in international cricket with three coming in Test cricket. If he scores a ton in the upcoming ODI, he will own the record for most international tons by a visiting player at a single venue in Australia. Kohli is currently tied with Jack Hobbs for five tons. Hobbs had scored five tons at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Most international centuries by visiting player at single ground in Australia:

1 - Jack Hobbs: 5 centuries at MCG

2 - Virat Kohli: 5 centuries at Adelaide Oval

3 - Wally Hammond: 4 centuries at SCG

4 - VVS Laxman: 4 centuries at SCG

5 - Sachin Tendulkar: 4 centuries at SCG