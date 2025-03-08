Virat Kohli eyes Chris Gayle's historic Champions Trophy record as India gear up for New Zealand showdown Virat Kohli played a masterful knock of 84 in helping India beat nemesis Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kohli now eyes Chris Gayle's historic record as he hopes for a similar performance in the final against New Zealand.

Indian icon Virat Kohli is all set to feature in his third straight Champions Trophy final as the Men in Blue gear up for their showdown against New Zealand on Sunday, March 9. Kohli guided India to a comfortable win over nemesis Australia in the semifinal as he played a masterful knock of 84 to hunt down 265. The Indian star is now eyeing a major record.

Kohli has been in good nick in the tournament as he has a century against arch-rivals Pakistan and then a match-winning 84 against the Aussies. He is India's leading run-scorer and fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament, with 217 runs to his name.

Kohli needs 46 more runs to break Chris Gayle's record for most runs scored in Champions Trophy history. The Indian maestro sits in second place with 746 runs to his name, with Gayle on top with his tally reading 791.

Most runs in Champions Trophy history:

1 - Chris Gayle: 791 runs in 17 matches

2 - Virat Kohli: 746 runs in 17 matches

3 - Mahela Jayawardene: 742 runs in 22 matches

4 - Shikhar Dhawan: 701 runs in 10 matches

5 - Kumar Sangakkara: 683 runs in 22 matches

Kohli's 84 against Australia took him to the top run-scorers among Indians, with Dhawan and Sourav Ganguly (665) now behind him.

He is also looking to end the Champions Trophy 2025 as the leading run-scorer in the tournament, being in a tussle with in the top five. Kohli has 217 runs in the ongoing tournament with only Ben Duckett (227), Rachin Ravindra (226) and Joe Root (225) ahead of him.

Most runs in Champions Trophy 2025:

1 - Ben Duckett: 227 runs in 3 matches

2 - Rachin Ravindra: 226 runs in 3 matches

3 - Joe Root: 225 runs in 3 matches

4 - Virat Kohli: 217 runs in 4 matches

5 - Ibrahim Zadran: 216 runs in 3 matches

This will be the third ICC final where India meet New Zealand. They faced each other in the 2000 Champions Trophy final before locking horns in the 2021 World Test Championship final. Interestingly on both occasions, the Kiwis defeated the Men in Blue.