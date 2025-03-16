Virat Kohli expresses disappointment with BCCI's family restriction rule Star India batter Virat Kohli recently came forward and talked about how disappointing it is to see the BCCI limit the time the players can spend with their families on tour.

Star India batter Virat Kohli recently came forward and expressed his disappointment over the BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) rule about limiting the time that the players spend with their families on tour. The decision was made after the India team lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 down under.

The directive stated that the players' children and spouse can join only after the first two weeks of the tour of over 45 days. On shorter tours, the families are allowed with the players for up to a week. Speaking of the rule, star batter Virat Kohli took centre stage and opined that the rule should be changed and the players should be able to be with their families after a tough game.

"It's very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something which is intense, which happens on the outside," Kohli said during the RCB Innovational Lab Indian Sports Summit.

"I don't think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it's like people who have no control over what's going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away,’” he added.

Furthermore, Kohli stated that no player wants to go alone to his room and sulk after a bad game; he suggested that he wants to be normal and that he should be able to come back to his normal life after a match.

"If you ask any player, do you want your family to be around you all the time? You'll be like, yes. I don't want to go to my room and just sit alone and sulk. I want to be able to be normal. And then you can really treat your game as something that is a responsibility. You finish that responsibility, and you come back to life,” Kohli said.