Virat Kohli equals Ricky Ponting's world record in first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland

Auckland:

Virat Kohli once again delivered a match-winning performance as India defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the opening match of their five-game series at Eden Park, Auckland. Chasing a revised target of 143 under the DLS method, India suffered an early setback when Rohit Sharma departed for a six-ball duck.

Kohli then joined Shubman Gill at the crease and the duo put together a crucial 113-run stand to steady the innings and put India in control. The former India captain took an attacking approach, scoring 74 off just 51 deliveries to guide the visitors home with 56 balls to spare. Gill, in the meantime, played the role of a second fiddle, scoring 37 runs.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s knock drew level with Australian great Ricky Ponting for the most 50-plus scores in successful ODI run chases. Both batters now have 94 such innings to their credit, while Sachin Tendulkar occupies the second position with 92.

Kohli chooses his favourite ODI knock

Virat Kohli has named his 43-run knock against England in the Champions Trophy 2013 final as his favourite ODI innings. He placed it ahead of several memorable performances in his career, including his career-best of 183 against Pakistan in Asia Cup.

Speaking to JioStar, the former India captain recalled his contribution in the rain-affected final at Edgbaston, where India secured the title under challenging conditions. Kohli admitted that his unbeaten 35 in the 2011 ODI World Cup final had remained his preferred innings for a long time, given India's historic triumph after 28 years. However, his performance against England eventually took the top spot.

The right-handed batter also considered his 107 against Pakistan in the 2015 World Cup in Adelaide before settling on the Champions Trophy final knock.

In the meantime, several former and current cricketers have extended birthday wishes to Kohli, who turned 38 on November 5, 2026. He didn’t have much time to celebrate as the Indian team traveled to Wellington for their second ODI on November 7. The goal for the side will be to secure another win and extend the lead, especially with several key players set to be unavailable for the last two ODIs of the series.

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