Virat Kohli equals all-time IPL record after unbeaten half-ton against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten half-century in the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, April 13. Kohli's 62-run knock from 45 balls anchored RCB's chase as he helped the team gun down 174 with ease. Kohli has equaled an all-time IPL record after his unbeaten fifty.

Kohli slammed his 66th fifty-plus knock in the Indian cash-rich league, which is now the joint-most by a batter in the history of the tournament alongside David Warner. Kohli has 66 fifty-plus scores in 258 matches, while Warner hit 66 half-ton-plus scores in 184 matches only.

Most fifty-plus scores in IPL:

1 - David Warner: 66 fifty-plus scores

2 - Virat Kohli: 66 fifty-plus scores

3 - Shikhar Dhawan: 53 fifty-plus scores

4 - Rohit Sharma: 45 fifty-plus scores

5 - KL Rahul: 43 fifty-plus scores

Kohli creates history, slams 100 half tons in T20s

Meanwhile, the RCB veteran registered another massive record. He has become the first Indian player to his 100 half tons in T20s. He is overall the second player to hit 100 half tons in the format after David Warner, who has 108 such scores.

Most fifties in T20 cricket:

1 - David Warner: 108 fifties

2 - Virat Kohli: 100 fifties

3 - Babar Azam: 90 fifties

4 - Chris Gayle: 88 fifties

5 - Jos Buttler: 86 fifties

RCB made light work of the hosts RR as they continued their brilliant record away from home. RCB have now won all four of their matches on the road and have two defeats at home. Kohli slammed an unbeaten fifty as he led RCB chase down 174 with ease alongside Devdutt Padikkal with nine wickets in hand.

Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Playing XI:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal