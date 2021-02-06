Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian captain Virat Kohli's troubles with DRS continued as India lost two reviews in merely five deliveries during the second day of the Test in Chennai.

England's dominant display continued on the second day of the first Test in Chennai, as the duo of Joe Root and Ben Stokes piled agony on Indian bowlers in the first session.

The wicketless session resulted in England adding 92 runs to the total, with Root crossing the 150-run mark. Ben Stokes also displayed his aggressive brand of cricket to reach his half-century. The Indian bowlers, bound by the significantly helpless nature of the pitch, have failed to create enough wicket-taking chances throughout the game.

To make matters worse, India also lost two reviews before the end of the first session. In fact, the side both reviews within five deliveries, off deliveries from Ravichandran Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem.

The first review was taken in the 108th over of the innings when Ashwin and Kohli believed that Ben Stokes was out leg-before-wicket as he attempted the reverse-sweep shot. However, the replay showed that the ball hit Stokes' glove.

In the next review, Joe Root stepped out to play a defensive stroke off Shahbaz Nadeem but missed the line of the ball. He was hit on the left pad and Kohli opted for the DRS again. However, the ball sailed comfortably over the stumps in the ball-tracking animation.

Virat Kohli has been rather inconsistent with his DRS calls throughout his time as the captain of Team India. A stat in 2018 showed that Kohli had taken 93 reviews until India's tour of England, out of which he lost 68 calls.

Here's how fans reacted:

Team India after Kohli took wrong DRS#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/Pzhc8WrAKy — घा स ले ट (@GhasIate) February 6, 2021

If losing DRS is an art, Kohli is Picasso.. — Writer Thakur (@WriterThakur) February 6, 2021

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bat in the Chennai Test. Dominic Sibley scored 89 on the opening day of the Test, while Ben Stokes was dismissed on 82 on Day 2.