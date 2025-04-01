Virat Kohli drops major hint on ODI World Cup 2027 plans with 'next big step' response | WATCH Virat Kohli is the only active Indian player who won the ODI World Cup 2011. His bid to win the 2023 World Cup with the Indian team fell short on the final hurdle when the Men in Blue lost the final to Australia. Kohli has now dropped a hint on his future plans.

India's iconic batter Virat Kohli has dropped a major hint on his future plans. With the ODI World Cup 2027 being two and a half years away, speculations on Kohli's ODI future have been around, especially after the Champions Trophy 2025 win.

Kohli has already retired from T20Is after winning the 20-over World Cup in 2024. With India having won the 50-over Champions Trophy, there were question marks whether the 36-year-old Kohli would retire from that format, too, with the next ICC white-ball tournament being the 2027 World Cup.

However, on being asked about his 'next big step' in an event, Kohli hinted he has an eye on the 2027 World Cup and wants to win that. "The Next Big Step. I do not know. Maybe try to win the next World Cup," Kohli said. His response was met by ecstasy from the audience at the event as they cheered the former India skipper.

Watch the Video here:

Kohli's bid to win the ODI World Cup 2023 with the Indian team fell short on the final hurdle when the Rohit Sharma-led team suffered a loss to Australia in the final. The Men in Blue were highly dominant in the entire tournament, breezing past opponent after opponent for fun. However, their dream of winning the third ODI World Cup, following their 1983 and 2011 wins, was met with heartbreak in the final from Australia.

Notably, Kohli is the only active player who was part of the 2011 World Cup win under MS Dhoni, with Ravi Ashwin having retired from international cricket last year. Rohit Sharma was not a member of the World Cup despite playing left and right of that tournament. Ravindra Jadeja, another Indian veteran of the current bunch of players, was also not in that famous squad despite making his ODI debut in 2009.

Kohli is currently playing in the Indian Premier League 2025, in which his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has started the season on a strong note. RCB have won both of their first two matches and currently sit on top of the 10-team points table. They made light work of Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener on March 23 before handing a drubbing to Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk for the first time since 2008.

RCB have never won an IPL title, and Kohli would be itching to break the barrier and win the title this season with them. He is famously the only player to have played all of the 18 seasons for a single franchise in IPL history.