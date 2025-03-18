Virat Kohli doesn’t have to up his strike rate in IPL 2025, says AB de Villiers: Here’s why Former cricketer AB de Villiers revealed the reason why Virat Kohli doesn't need to change his strike rate in the upcoming edition of the IPL. He also expects the star cricketer to score plenty of runs in the season.

Star batter Virat Kohli is set to play his 18th edition in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is the leading run-scorer of the tournament and apart from that, has multiple records to his name in the cash-rich league. However, the 36-year-old doesn’t have an IPL trophy to his name. Ahead of the 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have shaken things up, as the team management focused more on the right kind of players rather than heavyweight names.

AB de Villiers is confident that RCB can go the distance in its 18th season. The number 18 has significant weightage as it also reflects Virat’s jersey number. The former cricketer noted that the India international was in stellar rhythm in the Champions Trophy and is optimistic of him continuing in the same manner. He also believes that Virat’s strike rate isn’t a matter of concern, as he will be opening with Phil Salt, who is known for aggressive batting.

“Well, let's hope so, right that number 18 certainly rings a nice tone in my head. And I do feel this squad has got what it takes to go all the way. Yes, Virat has looked very calm and composed in the last while. He seems to be enjoying his cricket. Certainly, in the Champions Trophy, I could clearly watch him, enjoy batting out there. I don't think he's going to have to up his strike rate, guys batting with Phil Salt. I mean, Phil Salt is one of the most attacking players we've ever seen in the IPL and in other tournaments,” said de Villiers on the Star Sports Press Room show.

Virat has already joined the camp and was part of the RCB Unbox event, that took place on March 17 at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The team will be flying to Kolkata soon to play the opening game against KKR on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens.