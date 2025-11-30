Virat Kohli dismisses rumours of Test return after century against South Africa in Ranchi Amid speculation of a Test comeback, Virat Kohli ended all debate in Ranchi, declaring he will play only ODIs. His 135 and 52nd ODI ton powered India’s 17-run win over South Africa and pushed him past Sachin Tendulkar for most hundreds in a single format.

Ranchi:

Speculation over a possible Test comeback for Virat Kohli gathered momentum throughout the past week, fuelled by India’s slump in red-ball cricket and a growing belief among some observers that the team required its most experienced names to steady the ship. However, the noise subsided in an instant in Ranchi, where Kohli used the platform of a match-winning ODI hundred to deliver a definitive statement on his future.

India’s 17-run victory over South Africa in the opening ODI briefly shifted attention back to on-field matters, yet Kohli’s 52nd century in the format became the night’s dominant storyline. As soon as he was asked about his commitment to playing only one format, he ended all conjecture with a direct clarification.

“Yes, and that’s how it’s always going to be. I’m just playing one form of the game,” he said in the post-match presentation, confirming his decision to remain an ODI-only cricketer.

The 37-year-old expanded on what continues to motivate him in this phase of his career.

“If you’ve played 300-odd games, you know when the reflexes are there and the physical ability is there to bat long. As long as you’re hitting the ball well, it’s about being physically fit, mentally ready and excited,” Kohli added.

BCCI secretary too dismissed the possibility

His remarks arrived at a moment when debate around India’s Test squad had intensified. Consecutive home defeats, 0–2 to South Africa and 0–3 to New Zealand in 2024, had led to speculation that the BCCI might explore the return of both Rohit Sharma and Kohli to the longest format. Those rumours were dismissed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who reaffirmed that the board had not approached either player about revisiting red-ball cricket. Both men had stepped away from Tests in May, ahead of the England tour.

The events in Ranchi reinforced why Kohli remains a central figure in India’s ODI plans. His 135 off 120 balls, complete with 11 fours and seven sixes, showcased the fluency and authority that once defined his peak years. The innings also carried statistical weight, marking his 83rd international century and moving him past Sachin Tendulkar for the most hundreds in a single format.

As India map the path toward the 2027 World Cup, the presence of Kohli and Rohit continues to anchor the structure of the ODI setup. Whatever uncertainties hover over the team’s long-term direction, one conclusion emerged clearly from Ranchi: Kohli’s white-ball priorities are set, and the door to Test cricket has been firmly closed.

