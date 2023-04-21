Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni & other sports stars lose Twitter blue tick, but Ravi Ashwin has his mark intact

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sports personalities lose Twitter blue tick

Social media platform Twitter on Thursday began removing the legacy blue tickmark from users' profiles. Famous cricket personalities including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar among others have lost their Twitter checkmarks on the social media platform. Meanwhile, Indian spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has his verification mark intact.

The Elon Musk-owned platform began removing the legacy checkmarks from users' profiles under its paid subscription 'Twitter Blue'. In November Musk said that the platform will start charging USD 8 per month for the verification status. Notably after the removal of the verification status of several sports personalities, users of the social media platform started reacting.

India and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has his blue tick intact. The cricketer has subscribed for Twitter blue. The platform had 300,000 verified users under its original blue-tick status, many of them being journalists, athletes, and public figures. The cost to keep the ticks range from USD 8 per month for web users to a beginning price of USD 1,000 monthly to an organisation, plus USD 50 per month for each affiliate or company employee.

