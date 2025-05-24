Virat Kohli creates world record, becomes first-ever player to achieve historic milestone in T20s Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2025. Kohli has created a world record in T20 cricket, becoming the first-ever batter to achieve a never-seen-before record.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli has created a world record in T20 cricket. Kohli, who has created records for fun in his illustrious career, has added another feather to his cap for his IPL franchise RCB.

Kohli is the only player to have played for one team in all 18 seasons in the Indian cash-rich league. He has been an integral part of the franchise ever since the inception of the tournament in 2008.

Meanwhile, Kohli has achieved a never-seen-before record during his team's 13th match of IPL 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. During the game, the veteran made a 25-ball 43 in the 232-run chase laced with seven fours and a six.

En route to this knock, Kohli has hit 800 fours in T20 cricket for RCB, becoming the first player in the world to breach the mark for a single team. He needed six fours to reach the mark and the former RCB skipper got there as early as in the fourth over of the chase when he smashed Harshal Patel for a four over mid-off.

Most fours for a single team in T20s:

Virat Kohli for RCB - 801

James Vince for Hampshire - 694

Alex Hales for Nottinghamshire - 563

Rohit Sharma for MI - 550

Luke Wright for Sussex - 529

Kohli, the chase-master, could not carry long enough as he fell in the seventh over to left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, caught at backward point while failing to gauge the extra bounce.

Kohli missed a couple of more historic records. He was 67 runs away from hitting 9000 T20 runs for RCB. Had he made 24 more runs, Kohli would have become the first player to hit 9000 runs for a single team in the format.

Meanwhile, Kohli also needed one fifty to register the record for most half-centuries in IPL. He is still tied with David Warner with 62 half-tons in the league. Kohli's fifty would have made him equal another huge record. Had he hit seven more runs, Kohli would have equalled the record for most consecutive fifties in the league.

Meanwhile, RCB lost the plot in the death stages despite looking set to chase down a huge total. They lost their last five wickets for 15 runs and went down by 42 runs.