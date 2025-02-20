Virat Kohli creates unwanted record with short lived innings against Bangladesh Ace India batter Virat Kohli equalled an unwanted record with his dismissal against Rishad Hossain in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh.

The Indian team kicked off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a resounding win against Bangladesh. Both sides took on each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. The entirety of the match was a game full of records.

Various stars put in excellent performances and etched their names in the record books. Among the many names was ace India batter Virat Kohli as well. The 36-year-old equalled Mohammed Azharuddin's record and became the player with the joint most outfield catches taken for India in ODIs.

Furthermore, with his 22-run knock, Kohli moved past Ricky Ponting and became the second highest run scorer in ICC events as well. Among the glorious records, Kohli also etched his name in an unwanted record. It is worth noting that Kohli was sent packing by Rishad Hossain. Another dismissal against a leg spinner meant that the 36-year-old became the player with the most dismissals against leg spinners in ODI cricket.

Interestingly, this was Kohli's 23rd dismissal against leg spinners. He is followed by Mushfiqur Rahim and Kane Williamson, who have 22 dismissals each. Shakib Al Hasan sits in third place with 20 dismissals.

Kohli came out to bat after Rohit Sharma's innings of 41 runs at the top of the order. Kohli aimed at taking the Men in Blue all the way; however, he was dismissed after adding just 22 runs on the board.

However, the resilience of Shubman Gill, who scored his second consecutive ODI ton, and KL Rahul's performance propelled the Indian team to a resounding win. India chased down the target in 46.3 overs and won the game by six wickets.

Players with most dismissals to leg spinners in ODIs:

1. Virat Kohli: 23 dismissals

2. Mushfiqur Rahim, Kane Williamson: 22 dismissals

3. Shakib Al Hasan: 20 dismissals

4. Kusal Mendis, Sikandar Raza: 18 dismissals