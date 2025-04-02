Virat Kohli creates major record against Gujarat Titans in IPL, adds another team to his dominant list Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply for seven by Arshad Khan in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Kohli has registered a major record against the Titans despite his early departure.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru veteran Virat Kohli registered a major record against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League despite his early departure in the fixture against the Shubman Gill-led GT on Wednesday, April 2. Kohli and his RCB have returned to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for their first home game of IPL 2025. Kohli, who boasts a strong record at his IPL home ground, has created another record in the Indian cash-rich league.

Despite falling for seven, Kohli has now become the highest run-scorer against GT in IPL history. He had 344 runs against the Titans in five matches and was only six behind Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was the leading run-getter against GT. He surpassed the Chennai Super Kings with his seven-run knock before falling to Arshad Khan in the second over.

Most runs against GT in IPL:

1 - Virat Kohli: 351 runs in seven matches

2 - Ruturaj Gaikwad: 350 runs in seven matches

3 - Suryakumar Yadav: 248 runs in five matches

4 - Sanju Samson: 230 runs in six matches

5 - Jos Buttler: 198 runs in six matches

Kohli now has the most runs against four current IPL teams, with GT becoming the fourth. He already had most runs against Delhi Capitals (1057), Chennai Super Kings (1084) and Rajasthan Royals (764). Meanwhile, David Warner is the only other player who is the top run-getter against more than one team. Warner has the most runs against the Punjab Kings (1134) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (1093).

Coming back to the match, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first. GT made one change to their Playing XI with Kagiso Rabada not playing due to personal reasons, with Arshad Khan coming for him. "We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We've seen the conditions don't change much. We're all about reducing our unforced errors. We'll try to fine-tune the areas that need it. Kagiso misses out due to personal reasons so we've got Arshad Khan back," GT skipper Gill said at the toss.

"Would've bowled first as well because it's a new surface. It's pretty hard and won't change much. The way boys are chipping in gives a lot of confidence as a captain. We love this crowd. The way they love us and the support we've always received is incredible. Same team," RCB captain Rajat Patidar said at the toss.